Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end near day's high as RIL, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors lead recovery

Hindustan Unilever, by declining over one percent was the top Nifty 50 looser. Tech Mahindra, which ended over five percent higher, was the top Nifty gainer.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Wednesday's session higher, after opening the session lower earlier in the day. Nifty closed at over 18000 meanwhile BSE Sensex ended 200 points higher than its previous close.

In terms of sectoral indices Nifty FMCG underperformed while Nifty Realty Nifty IT ended the trade over one percent higher. All sectoral indices, barring Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma, ended in green.

37 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains. Tech Mahindra, which ended over five percent higher, was the top Nifty gainer.

Hindustan Unilever, which declined over one percent, was the top Nifty 50 loser.

"The US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4 percent year-on-year. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period. Despite a sluggish start in the domestic market, recovery in the IT and auto sectors contributed to a positive finish. A reversal in the FII pattern to net buying has also helped maintain optimism in the domestic market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Rupee ended four paise lower than its previous close at 82.80 vs the US dollar. The currency started the session 12 paise lower.

Global Market

European markets traded mixed on Wednesday, a day after the pan-European index Stoxx 600 hit one-year high. At the last count, Stoxx 600 was trading 0.1 percent higher.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent indicating a negative start for Wall Street. Two of the three Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday.