Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 gain for 6th straight day, longest winning streak in four months

The Indian stock market continued its winning streak for the sixth consecutive session, with both Sensex and Nifty closing higher. This marks the longest gaining streak in four months, indicating a positive sentiment among investors. However, financials underperformed as the Nifty Bank snapped its seven-day gaining streak. The Sensex closed 14 points higher at 59,847, while the Nifty gained 25 points to reach 17,624. The Nifty Bank, on the other hand, slipped 206 points to 40,835, while the Midcap index rose 116 points to 30,470.

In terms of gainers, ONGC was amongst the top Nifty gainers, with its stock rising by 4 percent as the gas price overhang goes away. Tata Motors also saw a rise of up to 8 percent on strong updates from JLR for Jan-March quarter, while Godrej Properties reported strong updates for Q4, lifting the real estate basket, with stocks rising up to 9 percent. Power financing PSUs PFC and REC saw a major rise, with both stocks gaining 4-6 percent. City gas companies closed largely higher on new pricing mechanism, with MGL emerging as the top gainer. Meanwhile, all Adani group stocks closed in the green, with 3 stocks hitting the upper circuit and market cap up by `25,000 Cr.

On the other hand, life insurance companies closed with cuts ahead of monthly update, with stocks slipping up to 2 percent. Bharat Forge closed in the red but off lows after a brokerage downgrade, down 1 percent. The market breadth was neutral, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:1, implying a gain in 1 NSE stock against a decline in 1.

Overall, BSE companies have added total market cap of more than Rs 70,000 crore in Monday’s session, indicating a positive outlook for the market.