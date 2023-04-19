homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 fall for the third straight day, ends with cuts in a range bound session

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 fall for the third straight day, ends with cuts in a range-bound session

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 fall for the third straight day, ends with cuts in a range-bound session
1 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 19, 2023 3:41:40 PM IST (Published)

Nifty IT and Nifty Media shed the most amongst sectoral indices and Nifty Metal gained the most. 

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the Wednesday's in red for the third straight day. BSE Sensex fell  180 points to 59,547 and Nifty 50 fell 48 points to 17,612.

Recommended Articles

View All

Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again

Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission

Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Nifty IT and Nifty Media shed the most amongst sectoral indices and Nifty Metal gained the most.
(Will be updated)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Previous Article

Pharma stocks may have 10-15% upside from current levels: Gautam Shah

Next Article

European markets edge lower after UK inflation data falls more than expected