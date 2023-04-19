Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 fall for the third straight day, ends with cuts in a range-bound session

Nifty IT and Nifty Media shed the most amongst sectoral indices and Nifty Metal gained the most.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the Wednesday's in red for the third straight day. BSE Sensex fell 180 points to 59,547 and Nifty 50 fell 48 points to 17,612.

Nifty IT and Nifty Media shed the most amongst sectoral indices and Nifty Metal gained the most.

(Will be updated)