Market at close | India's market cap back at $3.5 trillion after six months as Sensex, Nifty 50 gain for fourth day

Improved rural demand played a significant role in boosting FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) stocks, resulting in the Nifty FMCG index reaching a new record high. Notably, three out of the top five gainers in the Nifty were FMCG stocks, including Britannia, Nestle, and Tata Consumer.

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the fourth straight session, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 reaching their highest closing levels in six months. Midcap stocks continued to outperform the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap index hitting a record high.

However, the financial sector witnessed a relatively weaker performance as ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank weighed down the Nifty Bank index.

The BSE Sensex rose by 350 points, closing at 63,143, while the Nifty 50 climbed 127 points to reach 18,726.

Biggest gainers on the Nifty 50 were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, Nestle India and HDFC Life, while losers were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Maruti Suzuki.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank gained 111 points, closing at 44,275, and the Midcap index surged by 354 points, reaching 34,390.

In the final hour of trading, metal stocks witnessed a surge, with JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Hindalco Industries each gaining 2 percent.

Torrent Power, an integrated power utility company, experienced a remarkable surge of 16 percent following a major order win from the Maharashtra Government.

The Cabinet's approval of a revival package for BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) had a positive impact on related stocks, such as MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), Vodafone Idea, and ITI Limited.

Oil marketing companies, including BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) and HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), saw healthy gains following a positive brokerage note.

Meanwhile, 11 stocks in the Nifty index reached their 52-week highs, while five stocks remained 20 percent away from their respective 52-week highs.

Market breadth favored advances, with the advance-decline ratio standing at 2:1, indicating a relatively positive market sentiment.

In terms of market capitalization, BSE-listed companies collectively gained nearly Rs. 2.50 lakh crore.