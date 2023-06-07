Market at close | India's market cap back at $3.5 trillion after six months as Sensex, Nifty 50 gain for fourth day

Improved rural demand played a significant role in boosting FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) stocks, resulting in the Nifty FMCG index reaching a new record high. Notably, three out of the top five gainers in the Nifty were FMCG stocks, including Britannia, Nestle, and Tata Consumer.

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the fourth straight session, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 reaching their highest closing levels in six months. Midcap stocks continued to outperform the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap index hitting a record high.

However, the financial sector witnessed a relatively weaker performance as ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank weighed down the Nifty Bank index.

The BSE Sensex rose by 350 points, closing at 63,143, while the Nifty 50 climbed 127 points to reach 18,726.