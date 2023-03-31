homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end the session in green, close at a three week high

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end the session in green, close at a three week high

1 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 31, 2023 3:47:15 PM IST (Published)

Amongst sectors all sectoral indices ended in green with Nifty IT closing by gaining over 2 percent while Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Capital Goods, Nifty Realty gained 1 percent each. 

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Friday's session on a strong note. BSE Sensex closed  gaining over 1000 points while Nifty 50 ended in green above 17,300.

Recommended Articles

View All

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors.
Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance, were the top laggards.
Amongst sectors all sectoral indices ended in green with Nifty IT closing by gaining over 2 percent while Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Capital Goods, Nifty Realty gained 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.
(Will be updated)
Also read: Stock Market Live: Sensex surges over 1,000 points, Nifty 50 above 17,350, Reliance, Infosys lead
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Previous Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 post biggest single day gain in a month, Reliance, financials lead surge

Next Article

Paytm shares rise over 3% — what's driving the stock and what lies ahead