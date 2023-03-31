Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end the session in green, close at a three week high

Amongst sectors all sectoral indices ended in green with Nifty IT closing by gaining over 2 percent while Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Capital Goods, Nifty Realty gained 1 percent each.
Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Friday's session on a strong note. BSE Sensex closed gaining over 1000 points while Nifty 50 ended in green above 17,300.
The top gainers on the Nifty 50 included Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors.
Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance, were the top laggards.
The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.
