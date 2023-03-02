homemarket NewsMarket at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end near day's low dragged by IT and bank stocks

Market at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end near day's low dragged by IT and bank stocks

1 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 2, 2023 3:48:48 PM IST (Updated)

Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M were among the top laggards on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Thursday's session in red just a day after having healthy gains after eight straight sessions of losses.

Recommended Articles

View All

SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


BSE Sensex closed down 502 points to 58,909 and Nifty 50 ended the session down 129 Points to 17,322.
Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M were among the top laggards on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp.
Realty index closed up 2 percent. Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank  down 0.8-1 percent.

All Adani Group companies closed higher on multiple large trades and the Supreme Court verdict in Hindenburg rout.

Catch highlights of the March 1 session with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 3:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Previous Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end near day's low dragged by Maruti, Axis and TCS

Next Article

With rate hike possibility rising, Andrew Holland says domestic consumption theme stocks worth exploring