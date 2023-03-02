Market at Close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end near day's low dragged by IT and bank stocks

Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M were among the top laggards on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Thursday's session in red just a day after having healthy gains after eight straight sessions of losses.
BSE Sensex closed down 502 points to 58,909 and Nifty 50 ended the session down 129 Points to 17,322.
Realty index closed up 2 percent. Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank down 0.8-1 percent.
All Adani Group companies closed higher on multiple large trades and the Supreme Court verdict in Hindenburg rout.
First Published: Mar 2, 2023 3:47 PM IST
