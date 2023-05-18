English
Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end in red dragged by ITC and SBI

By Nishtha Pandey  May 18, 2023 5:09:48 PM IST (Updated)

The top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. While the top losers on Nifty 50 were Divis Laboratories and Adani Ports which shed over 3 percent followed by SBI Bank, ITC and Titan. 

Indian shares ended Thursday's session in red today. BSE Sensex ended down 100 points and Nifty 50 closed at 18,130.

Among sectors Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank shed the most.
