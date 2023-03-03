Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 see biggest single day gain of 2023 led by Adani Enterprise and PSU Bank

Adani Group stocks surged today with Adani Enterprise closing by gaining over 17 percent and Adani Ports gaining over 9 percent. The news that a large market global fund GQG has put in over Rs.15,000 crores in 4 Adani Group companies benefited the market. This has lifted sentiment not just for the Adani Group but also for banks especially PSU banks.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session at a high note.
BSE Sensex closed up 900 points and Nifty 50 ended the session down 129 Points around 17,600.
Among sectoral indices, all the indices ended in green with gaining above 5 percent.
Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement Cipla were among the top laggards on the Nifty 50.
US markets gave the Indian markets a good handover both the S&P-500 and the NASDAQ ending higher even though yields and the dollar remained strong.
"The market had more reasons to cheer today than to worry about concerns regarding inflation. PSU Banks led the sectoral rally as reports of foreign investments in Adani stocks helped the sector in recouping the dampened sentiments. The sentiment was further lightened as FIIs turned in strong buyers. Positive global sentiments also played a vital role in uplifting the market, as a Fed official commented on a favourable level of rate hike in the next meeting," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 3:32 PM IST
