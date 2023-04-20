Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 end flat but snaps three-day losing streak

Sensex rose 65 points to 59,632 and Nifty 50 went up 6 points to 17,624.
The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints.
While the top losers were Divis Labs, Eicher Motors, HUL, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Hindalco Industries.
Among sectoral indices pharma index declined 1 percent and realty index shed 0.5 percent. Capital goods, power, infra and banking indices ended in green.
Financial stocks remained on a strong footing as Nifty Bank outperformed benchmarks.
Nifty Bank gained 116 points to 42,270 and midcap index rose 8 Points To 31,220.
Further JLR’s EV push helped Tata Motors close with a gain of more than 1 percent.
Healthy demand supported power companies, NTPC, Tata Power closed by rising over 1 percent each.
Additionally Innerwear Shares (Page, Lux, Rupa) see a major buying, the stocks went up 4-11 percent.
BSE Companies gained market capital of Rs 17,000 crore on Thursday.
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 3:44 PM IST
