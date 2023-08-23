Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close with minor gains, Nifty Bank and Midcap Index gain 1% each

The Indian stock market witnessed a mixed yet positive trading session today, with the Sensex and Nifty both managing to secure minor gains. The Nifty Bank and the Midcap Index ended with a 1 percent gain by the end of the trading day.

At the closing bell, the Sensex gained 213 points to reach 65,433, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 48 points, settling at 19,444.

The broader market continued to exhibit robust performance, outpacing the benchmark indices. Notably, the Midcap Index reached a new all-time high.

Banking stocks emerged as the favorites among investors, as evident from the buying spree observed in stocks like ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. These banking giants contributed significantly to the Nifty's positive performance.

It's worth highlighting that all constituents of the Nifty Bank registered gains today. The trio of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank collectively accounted for a substantial 70 percent of the Nifty Bank's upward movement.

The Nifty Bank outperformed expectations, surging by 486 points to close at 44,479. The Midcap Index rose by 150 points to settle at 38,695.

Key component suppliers to Chandrayaan, such as Linde, PTC, and Centum, experienced upward movement in their stock prices, reflecting the positive sentiment around India's space endeavors.

Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and L&T were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors.

Mixed trends seen on the sectoral front, with bank, metal, capital goods and realty up 0.4-1 percent each, while power, FMCG, and oil & gas down 0.3-1 percent.

In the forex market, the Indian rupee posted its most significant single-day gain against the US dollar in the last two months, appreciating by 25 paise to close at 82.69 compared to Tuesday's close of 82.94.

