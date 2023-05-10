Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close with minor gains amid volatility

The lead was aided by financial stocks. Nifty Bank gained 133 points and closed at 43,331 while the Midcap Index gained 17 points points and closed at 32,505.

Indian shares in a volatile session closed with minor gains of Wednesday as investors parsed through a slate of major corporate earnings and looked ahead to U.S. inflation data.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.27 percent higher at 18,315.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.29 percent to 61,940.20.

The lead was aided by financial stocks. Nifty Bank gained 133 points and closed at 43,331 while the Midcap Index gained 17 points points and closed at 32,505.

"Technically speaking, the market seemed to be a bit timid as a strong follow up buying is missing at the current juncture. However, the chart structure remains robust as the index is firmly withheld to the upper band of the consolidation zone. As far as levels are concerned, the 18250-18200 zone is expected to cushion any short-term blip, while the sacrosanct support lies around the 18100-18000 mark. On the flip side, the 18500 is very much in the vicinity and is highly anticipated to be tested soon. Besides the technical data, one needs to stay abreast with the ongoing domestic developments over the state election, which is likely to impact the near-term trend. Simultaneously, one must keep a close tab on the mentioned levels and continue with the stock-specific approach for better trading opportunities," said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One.

In intraday trade on the BSE, 120 equities, including Tata Motors, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, AU Small Finance Bank, and Siemens, reached new 52-week highs.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Indusland Bank, Power Grid, BPCL, Divis Lab and Bajaj Finance.

Meanwhile the top losers on the Nifty 50 were UPL, DRL, Hindalco, Infosys and L&T.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index lost 1.06 percent, followed by Nifty Metal (down 0.25 percent), IT (down 0.12 percent) and Healthcare index (down 0.06 percent). Nifty Media (up 1.36 percent) was the top gainer, followed by Realty (up 0.86 percent), Oil & Gas (up 0.80 percent) and Auto (up 0.75 percent). Nifty Bank rose 0.31 percent to 43,331.05.

The price of crude oil fell over a percent ahead of inflation data from the US. As a result of the global economic slowdown, oil prices have been under pressure. The price of Brent Crude traded near $76 per barrel.