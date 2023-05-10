Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close with minor gains amid volatility

The lead was aided by financial stocks. Nifty Bank gained 133 points and closed at 43,331 while the Midcap Index gained 17 points points and closed at 32,505.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index lost 1.06 percent, followed by Nifty Metal (down 0.25 percent), IT (down 0.12 percent) and Healthcare index (down 0.06 percent). Nifty Media (up 1.36 percent) was the top gainer, followed by Realty (up 0.86 percent), Oil & Gas (up 0.80 percent) and Auto (up 0.75 percent). Nifty Bank rose 0.31 percent to 43,331.05.
The price of crude oil fell over a percent ahead of inflation data from the US. As a result of the global economic slowdown, oil prices have been under pressure. The price of Brent Crude traded near $76 per barrel.
As the greenback remained volatile ahead of US inflation data, the rupee rose 5 paise to close at 81.99 per dollar.
