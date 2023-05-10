Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close with minor gains amid volatility

The lead was aided by financial stocks. Nifty Bank gained 133 points and closed at 43,331 while the Midcap Index gained 17 points points and closed at 32,505.

Indian shares in a volatile session closed with minor gains of Wednesday as investors parsed through a slate of major corporate earnings and looked ahead to U.S. inflation data.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Nifty 50 closed 0.27 percent higher at 18,315.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.29 percent to 61,940.20.

The lead was aided by financial stocks. Nifty Bank gained 133 points and closed at 43,331 while the Midcap Index gained 17 points points and closed at 32,505.