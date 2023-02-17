Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close red as IT and financial shares remain under pressure

Larsen & Toubro Limited which ended over two percent higher, emerged as the top Nifty gainers. While Adani Enterprise, which closed declining over four percent was the top Nifty Loser.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session in red. All the sectoral indices ended in red.

Nifty closed below 18000 meanwhile BSE Sensex ended at down over 350 points.

All sectoral indices except Nifty energy ended and Nifty Oil and Gas ended ended in red. barring. Nifty IT, Nifty Bank , Nifty Pharma ended in red meanwhile Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty shed the most by declining over 1.4 percent. 14 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains while 35 constituencies saw a decline.