Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower, BSE companies erase market cap of nearly Rs 70,000 crore

NTPC which ended over three percent higher, emerged as the top Nifty gainers. While Adani Enterprise, which closed declining over 3.5 percent was the top Nifty Loser.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Tuesday's session marginally lower.
BSE Sensex closed down 18.82 points or 0.03 percent at 60,672.72, and the Nifty ended by down 17.90 points or 0.10 percent at 17,826.70.
All the sectoral indices except Nifty Energy, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services ended in red. Nifty PSU Bank shed the most and declined over 1.8 percent.
NTPC, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.
BSE midcap and smallcap ended with marginal losses.
20 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains while 30 constituencies saw a decline.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that "Despite opening gains, negative cues from global peers cast a shadow over investor sentiments. Underpinned by inflationary concerns, the market is keenly eyeing the US fed meeting minutes, scheduled to be released tomorrow, for hints on further monetary policy tightening. Risk appetite was further hammered by FIIs turning net sellers and fear of El Niño."
As investors remained concerned over the global economic slowdown, crude oil prices declined on profit booking.
Although the dollar hovered around its six-week high, the rupee dropped 6 paise to 82.80 per dollar.
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 3:32 PM IST
