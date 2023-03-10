Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close in red dragged by PSU Bank stocks

Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI and HDFC were the top losers on the Nifty 50.
In a weak session, Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer as Tata Tech filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO.
Meanwhile, power stocks continued their gaining streak, with NTPC and Power Grid closing the session among top gainers.
HUL rose from lows to close higher on the appointment of a new MD and CEO. Adani stocks meanwhile had a mixed close, with 5 stocks in the red and 5 in the green. Market breadth favored declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:2.
"Domestic indices extended losses for second consecutive day in line with sell off in global markets triggered by 60 percent fall in US based Silicon Valley Banks. All sectors ended in red with major selling seen in banking stocks. Fall in the select US banks added to the overall Global uncertainty regarding the quantum of the next Fed rate hike. US jobs data that would be released late on Friday will also be crucial for upcoming Fed’s meeting as it could also influence the Fed rate decision. Expect the volatility to continue next week as well. On the domestic front, Feb inflation data would be released while on the global front, ECB meeting would be key event to watch out for," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.