homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close in red dragged by PSU Bank stocks

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close in red dragged by PSU Bank stocks

2 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey   | Sudarshan Kumar  Mar 10, 2023 4:57:14 PM IST (Updated)

Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI and HDFC were the top losers on the Nifty 50.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session in red.  BSE Sensex closed down over 671 points to 59,135 and Nifty 50 declined 177 points to 17,413.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Indian stock market followed global peers in a weak session as investors turned cautious after a 60 percent fall in Silicon Valley Bank's stock. Financials were the weakest performers, with major cuts in banking stocks. The Midcap Index dropped 231 points to 30,717. Companies listed on the BSE erased market capitalisation of nearly ₹2 lakh crore for the second straight day.
Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI and HDFC were the top losers on the Nifty 50.
The top gainers were Tata Motors, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia Industries and BPCL.
Among sectoral index, power index rose 1 percent, while bank, realty, capital goods and PSU Bank declined 1-2 percent.

In a weak session, Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer as Tata Tech filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO.

Meanwhile, power stocks continued their gaining streak, with NTPC and Power Grid closing the session among top gainers.

HUL rose from lows to close higher on the appointment of a new MD and CEO. Adani stocks meanwhile had a mixed close, with 5 stocks in the red and 5 in the green.  Market breadth favored declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:2.

"Domestic indices extended losses for second consecutive day in line with sell off in global markets triggered by 60 percent fall in US based Silicon Valley Banks. All sectors ended in red with major selling seen in banking stocks. Fall in the select US banks added to the overall Global uncertainty regarding the quantum of the next Fed rate hike. US jobs data that would be released late on Friday will also be crucial for upcoming Fed’s meeting as it could also influence the Fed rate decision. Expect the volatility to continue next week as well. On the domestic front, Feb inflation data would be released while on the global front, ECB meeting would be key event to watch out for," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Also read: Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red dragged by financials
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 3:37 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Next Article

Adani Enterprises, Swan Energy, Tata Motors and more: Key stocks that moved the most on March 10