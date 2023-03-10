Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close in red dragged by PSU Bank stocks

Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI and HDFC were the top losers on the Nifty 50.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Friday's session in red. BSE Sensex closed down over 671 points to 59,135 and Nifty 50 declined 177 points to 17,413.

The Indian stock market followed global peers in a weak session as investors turned cautious after a 60 percent fall in Silicon Valley Bank's stock. Financials were the weakest performers, with major cuts in banking stocks. The Midcap Index dropped 231 points to 30,717. Companies listed on the BSE erased market capitalisation of nearly ₹2 lakh crore for the second straight day.

The top gainers were Tata Motors, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia Industries and BPCL.

Among sectoral index, power index rose 1 percent, while bank, realty, capital goods and PSU Bank declined 1-2 percent.

In a weak session, Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer as Tata Tech filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO.

Meanwhile, power stocks continued their gaining streak, with NTPC and Power Grid closing the session among top gainers.

HUL rose from lows to close higher on the appointment of a new MD and CEO. Adani stocks meanwhile had a mixed close, with 5 stocks in the red and 5 in the green. Market breadth favored declines, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:2.