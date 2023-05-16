Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close at day's low following last hour fall, Tata Motors, M&M top losers

BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals were the top losers.
Nifty Bank slipped 168 points to 43,904 while midcap index gained 83 points to 32,793.
BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals were the top losers. Most Adani stocks closed in the red, Adani Total and Adani Transmission were the top losers in the group.
"Nifty opened higher but gradually drifted in negative territory to close with a loss of 112 points (-0.6 percent) at 18287. Except for PSU Bank and IT, all sectors ended in the red. After witnessing, a smart move in the last couple of days, the market is witnessing profit booking, especially in heavyweights from higher levels. Global cues have remained mixed as US debt ceiling negotiations are ongoing, keeping investors cautious. On the domestic front, a healthy result season and consistent FII buying have been providing support to the market. The overall trend remains positive, however, some consolidation may not be ruled out given the sharp-up move in the last few weeks," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
