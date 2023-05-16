English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close at day's low following last hour fall, Tata Motors, M&M top losers

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close at day's low following last hour fall, Tata Motors, M&M top losers

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty 50 close at day's low following last hour fall, Tata Motors, M&M top losers
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 16, 2023 6:23:38 PM IST (Updated)

BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals were the top losers. 

Indian shares ended Tuesday's session on a lower note. BSE Sensex closed declining 413 points to 61,932 and Nifty 50 closed at 18,287 down 126 points from the previous close.

Live Tv

Loading...

Nifty Bank slipped 168 points to 43,904 while midcap index gained 83 points to 32,793.


BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals were the top losers. Most Adani stocks closed in the red, Adani Total and Adani Transmission  were the top losers in the group.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X