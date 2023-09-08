Market at close | Second straight weekly gain for the Nifty 50 leaves investors richer by Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the sixth consecutive session, marking its most substantial gaining streak in the past two months.

It was a second straight weekly gain for the Nifty 50 leaving investors richer by Rs 8.5 lakh crore.

The market ended the day at nearly two-month highs, driven by robust performances from key players such as Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and HDFC Bank.

The benchmark Sensex surged by 333 points to close at 66,599, while the Nifty 50 index gained 93 points, settling at 19,820. The Nifty Bank index surged by 278 points to reach 45,156. Meanwhile, the Midcap Index posted a record close for the ninth consecutive session with a substantial gain of 384 points, closing at 40,978.

Coal India, NTPC, BPCL, Tata Motors and Larsen and Toubro were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included UPL, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, ITC and UltraTech Cement.

On the sectoral front, capital goods, oil and gas, power and realty up 1.5-2 percent each, while pharma index down 0.3 percent.

Market this week

The Indian stock market closed the week on a high note, with both the Sensex and Nifty posting their most significant weekly gains in over two months, surging by an impressive 2 percent each.

Notably, the midcap segment continued to shine, marking its strongest weekly performance of the year in 2023.

The Nifty Bank index also showed strength for the second consecutive week, delivering its most substantial weekly gain in a month.

All sectoral indices recorded gains this week, emphasizing the overall bullish sentiment. The Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) index emerged as the top performer.

Out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, an impressive 44 recorded gains, with Coal India, L&T, HCL Technologies, and BPCL leading the charge.

In the midcap segment, notable gainers included PFC, REC, Petronet LNG, NBCC, Rain Industries, Strides Pharma Science, and Dalmia Bharat.

