The Indian stock market continues its upward trajectory as it closes at record high levels for the second consecutive day.

The key indices, Sensex and Nifty, along with the Midcap Index, have all hit record highs, and Nifty has surpassed the 19,700 mark. BSE Sensex rose by 276 points, reaching an impressive 66,337, while Nifty 50 gained 147 points, closing at a record high of 19,711. The combined market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE hit a record high of Rs 303.60 lakh crore on Monday. Investor wealth surged by Rs 5.07 lakh crore. The increase in investor wealth can be primarily attributed to consolidation of outstanding shares of both HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The Nifty Bank witnessed a notable surge of 1.5 percent, driven by HDFC Bank's impressive Q1 earnings report that met expectations.

The Nifty Bank recorded a gain of 630 points to reach 45,449, and the Midcap Index also saw a rise of 112 points, closing at 36,641.

The IT sector showed strength as well, with Nifty IT hitting a 52-week high intra-day. It remained near the flatline and marked its third consecutive day of gains.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, State Bank of India , Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, Grasim Industries, and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainers, while Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel faced losses.

The BSE midcap index witnessed a 0.3 percent increase, and the smallcap index performed even better with a significant 1 percent gain.

Except for the auto sector, all other sectoral indices closed in positive territory.

"The 'Flag' breakout on the daily chart last Friday had a positive impact on today's session, with bullish sentiment expanding. The catalyst for this movement was the buying spree in the banking sector, which had been sluggish for the past few weeks. Also, with broad-based buying and positive momentum, the rally is expected to continue, possibly challenging the psychological level of 20000 in the near term with immediate resistance around 19850 - 19900. Traders are advised to stay optimistic, avoid contra bets, and look for opportunities to enter long positions during intraday dips. Immediate support levels are likely to be around 19600, followed by the 'Flag' breakout levels at 19500," said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One.