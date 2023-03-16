Market at Close | Nifty 50, Sensex end flat but off lows amid volatility

Top losers on the Nifty 50 included Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel. The top gainers were BPCL, Nestle India, Asian Paints, HUL and Titan Company.

Indian shares ended Thursday's session flat but last hour recovery helped the market cut the losing streak of past five sessions.

Nifty 50 failed to hold the 17,000 mark dragged by metal stocks. Sensex rose 79 points to 57,635 and Nifty 50 closed rising 13 points to 16,986.

Oil marketing companies saw a surge as crude fell to a 15-month low, with stocks up 2-6 percent. The decrease in crude prices also helped paint stocks gain, with Berger and Asian Paints up 2 percent each.

There were a few notable movements in individual stocks as well. Samvardhana Motherson dropped 10 percent on a 3.4 percent promoter stock sale, while Zee Ent surged 10 percent on reports of the company looking to pay IndusInd Bank. ICICI Prudential rose 6 percent as ICICI Bank veteran Anup Bagchi was appointed CEO.

It was a mixed close for Adani stocks, with five stocks in the red and five in the green. DLF gained 5 percent after the company confirmed pre-sales of 8,000 crores for a Gurugram project. BSE companies gained market cap after losing for five sessions, up 33,000 crores.

Overall, the market closed with mixed results, with some gains and losses across various sectors and individual stocks.

