Market at Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing highs, Nifty Bank jumps 1.5%

The Sensex rose 710 points to 61,764 and Nifty 50 rose 195 points to 18,264. The Nifty Bank index surged 623 points or 1.5 percent to 43,284.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended at a five-month closing high on Monday as market regained Friday’s losses. The Sensex rose 710 points to 61,764 and Nifty 50 rose 195 points to 18,264. The Nifty Bank index surged 623 points or 1.5 percent to 43,284.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!