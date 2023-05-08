Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing high
Terms and Conditions

Market at Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing highs, Nifty Bank jumps 1.5%

By Nishtha Pandey  May 8, 2023 4:08:04 PM IST (Published)

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended at a five-month closing high on Monday as market regained Friday’s losses. The Sensex rose 710 points to 61,764 and Nifty 50 rose 195 points to 18,264. The Nifty Bank index surged 623 points or 1.5 percent to 43,284.

