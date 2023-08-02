Market at close | Nifty 50 recovers over 100 points from lows but investors lose Rs 3.3 lakh crore

1 Min Read
The Indian stock market ended in red today with BSE Sensex ending by down by nearly 700 points while the Nifty 50 ended around 19,515.
In the day, Nifty 50 breached 19,450 level, Sensex slumped 950 points dragged by financial stocks. At close Nifty 50 recovered over 100 points from lows but investors lose Rs 3.3 lakh crore
All indices ended in red with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal shedding over 2 percent.
The top losing stocks on the Nifty 50 were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Baja Finserv and NTPC while the top gainers were Divis Laboratories, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra.
