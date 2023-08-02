CNBC TV18
Market at close | Nifty 50 recovers over 100 points from lows but investors lose Rs 3.3 lakh crore

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.COMAug 2, 2023 3:38:10 PM IST (Updated)

The Indian stock market ended in red today with BSE Sensex ending by down by nearly 700 points while the Nifty 50 ended around 19,515.

Share Market Live


In the day, Nifty 50 breached 19,450 level, Sensex slumped 950 points dragged by financial stocks.  At close Nifty 50 recovered over 100 points from lows but investors lose Rs 3.3 lakh crore
All indices ended in red with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal shedding over 2 percent.
The top losing stocks on the Nifty 50 were  Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Baja Finserv and NTPC while the top gainers were Divis Laboratories, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra.
(Will be updated)
Also read: Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 breaches 19,450, Sensex slumps 950 points, financials drag
First Published: Aug 2, 2023 3:34 PM IST
Closing Bell

