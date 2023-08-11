Market at close | Nifty 50 posts third straight weekly loss, investors poorer by Rs 87,000 crore on Friday

Within the Nifty, there were prominent decliners including IndusInd Bank, NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, Tata Consumers and Asian Paints, while on the other hand, HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Steel emerged as gainers.

The market closed lower for the second consecutive session, resulting in the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 hitting one-week lows. The BSE Sensex dropped by 366 points to 65,323, while the Nifty 50 declined by 115 points to reach 19,428 making investors poorer by over Rs 87,000 crore on Friday.

Share Market Live NSE

The Nifty Bank also faced a setback, sliding by 343 points to 44,199, and the Midcap Index experienced a decline of 171 points to close at 37,836.

The market recorded losses for three consecutive weeks, a first in five months. Both the Sensex and Nifty slipped by more than 0.5 percent each, while the Midcap Index managed to post gains of 0.5 percent.

The PSU Bank index managed to register a gain of 1 percent. However, both the pharmaceutical and bank indices experienced a decline of 1 percent each. Furthermore, the auto, FMCG, metal, and oil & gas sectors each faced a dip of 0.5 percent.

