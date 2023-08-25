Market at close | Nifty 50 drops for the fifth week in a row but investors richer by Rs 3.12 lakh crore

1 Min Read
Indian stock market ended in red on Friday. Nifty 50 closed around 19,250 amid selling across the sectors and BSE Sensex closed dropping over 450 points.
Additionally, Nifty 50 dropped for the fifth week in a row but investors richer by Rs 3.12 lakh crore. This was because broader markets outperformed. Midcap index was up 2 percent for the week.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, FMCG, PSU Bank, metal, realty, power down 1 percent each.
