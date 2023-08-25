Market at close | Nifty 50 drops for the fifth week in a row but investors richer by Rs 3.12 lakh crore

Indian stock market ended in red on Friday. Nifty 50 closed around 19,250 amid selling across the sectors and BSE Sensex closed dropping over 450 points.

Additionally, Nifty 50 dropped for the fifth week in a row but investors richer by Rs 3.12 lakh crore. This was because broader markets outperformed. Midcap index was up 2 percent for the week.

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while losers are Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Larsen and Toubro.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, FMCG, PSU Bank, metal, realty, power down 1 percent each.

