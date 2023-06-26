Market at close | Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty flat; auto, pharma outperform

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC, Reliance Industries, TCS, Power Grid Corporation and Coal India, while gainers included Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Laboratories.
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said "Bank Nifty initially showed a mild positive start to the week, but quickly reversed its gains after opening. Throughout the session, the high beta index experienced choppy movement within a 100-point range. Eventually, prices ended flat just below 43650. The zone of 43300-43500 has served as a rock-solid support level for over a month. Conversely, a descending trendline resistance is observed around 44000 levels. A breakthrough above these levels could initiate a momentum move,"
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Pharma, Auto, FMCG, and Consumer Durables were top gainers today. However, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas witnessed selling and closed in the red. Sentiments have been dented on account of concern surrounding economic growth globally and rising geopolitical issues within Russia. We expect the market to consolidate in the near term before resuming the upward journey. Sectors like Auto, and FMCG would be in focus with the progress of the monsoon. The primary market is also in buzz with the Ideaforge IPO getting subscribed 2.5x on the first day itself, while Cyient DLM IPO will be open for retail participants on Tuesday,"
