Market at close | Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty flat; auto, pharma outperform

The top losers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC, Reliance Industries, TCS, Power Grid Corporation and Coal India, while gainers included Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Laboratories.

The Indian stock market witnessed a modest gain at the closing bell after a range-bound session on Monday. The benchmark Nifty 50 index managed to rise 26 points to reach 18,691, while the BSE Sensex slipped marginally by 9 points to settle at 62,970. In the banking sector, the Nifty Bank index recorded a gain of 18 points, closing at 43,641, while the midcap index surged by 321 points to reach 35,120.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said "Bank Nifty initially showed a mild positive start to the week, but quickly reversed its gains after opening. Throughout the session, the high beta index experienced choppy movement within a 100-point range. Eventually, prices ended flat just below 43650. The zone of 43300-43500 has served as a rock-solid support level for over a month. Conversely, a descending trendline resistance is observed around 44000 levels. A breakthrough above these levels could initiate a momentum move,"

Market sentiment was mixed as a few heavyweight stocks, including Reliance Industries, TCS, and HDFC Bank, weighed on the overall market performance.