Market at close | Nifty 50 and Sensex see relief, BSE companies gain market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore

The Indian stock market ended on a positive note on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex rose by 446 points to close at 58,075, while the Nifty 50 gained 119 points to end the day at 17,108.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 included HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life Insurance. While HUL, Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra and TCS, were the top laggards.

The market witnessed a relief rally led by Reliance and financials, with most Nifty Bank constituents trading in the green. In sectoral indices bank and capital goods rose over 1 percent each. The Nifty Bank index surged 533 points to close at 39,895, while the Midcap Index gained 176 points to end at 29,958.

Reliance Industries snapped its 8-day losing streak and emerged as the top Nifty contributor, adding 52 points. Major private banks, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, saw healthy gains of 1-2 percent. The Adani Group also had a good day, with 8 of its 10 stocks closing higher, and 3 stocks ending at the upper circuit. Insurance stocks also saw buying, with Max Financial Services, HDFC Life, and ICICI Prudential gaining 2-3 percent.

However, IT stocks slipped on growth outlook concerns, with the Nifty IT index being the top losing index, down 1 percent. Meanwhile, HDFC Asset Management Company surged by 5% following a clean-out trade of GQG via block deals.

Among midcap stocks, Crompton Consumer, IndiaMART, ABB, Zee Entertainment, and Alembic Pharma were the top gainers, while GMR, L&T Technology, Metropolis, Torrent Power, and Mphasis were the top losers.

Rupee closed at 82.66/$ as compared to Monday’s close of 82.64/$.

BSE companies gained a market cap of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh crore on Tuesday with market breadth favouring advances. At the close, 3 stocks were seen advancing against one declining stock.