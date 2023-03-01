Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. On the other hand, Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance lost the most.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Wednesday's session in a recovery breaking the extended eight sessions ongoing losing streak.
BSE Sensex closed 450 points up while the Nifty50 closed at over 17,400.
All sectors ended in green with Nifty Metal gaining the most by over 4 percent.
First Published: Mar 1, 2023
