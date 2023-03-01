English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Nifty 50 and Sensex break losing streak BSE companies gain market cap for the first time in nine sessions

Market at close | Nifty 50 and Sensex break losing streak BSE companies gain market cap for the first time in nine sessions

Market at close | Nifty 50 and Sensex break losing streak BSE companies gain market cap for the first time in nine sessions
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 1, 2023 3:38:04 PM IST (Updated)

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. On the other hand, Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance lost the most.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Wednesday's session in a recovery breaking the extended eight sessions ongoing losing streak.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


BSE Sensex closed  450 points up while the Nifty50 closed at over 17,400.
All sectors ended in green with Nifty Metal gaining the most by over 4 percent.
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. On the other hand, Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance lost the most.
Catch highlights of the March 1 session with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published: Mar 1, 2023 3:36 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Previous Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex and Nifty 50 end near day's high led by Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Axis Bank

Next Article

Axis MF front-running case: Sebi bars 21 individuals, imposes over Rs 30 crore penalty

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X