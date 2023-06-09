Market at close | IT shares drag headline indices lower, Nifty 50 below 18,600

Hero MotoCorp, Divis Laboratories, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, and Eicher Motors were the top losers on the Nifty 50 while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Adani Enterprises, and Power Grid Corporation were the top gainers. In terms of sectors, Nifty capital goods climbed 1 percent. However, FMCG, PSU Bank, Information Technology, metal, and oil and gas sectors saw a decline of 0.5-1 percent.

In a day marked by a lackluster trading session, the Indian stock market witnessed minor cuts, with the Nifty 50 index slipping below the 18,600 mark. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 223 points, closing at 62,626, while the Nifty 50 declined by 71 points to settle at 18,563.

The Nifty Bank index experienced a marginal dip of 6 points, ending the day at 43,989. Similarly, the Midcap Index also saw a slight decline of 47 points, closing at 34,153.