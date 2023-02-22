Market at close | HDFC twins, RIL drag Sensex, Nifty 50 below key levels — investors lose Rs 4 lakh crore

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 927.74 points or 1.53 percent to 59,744.98, while the broader NSE Nifty fell over 272.40 points or 1.53 percent to 17,554.30. The market mirrored fall in Asian equities with frontline indices slipping 1 percent or more.

This was also the lowest closing levels for Sensex and Nifty since October 19, 2022. Nifty Bank finished below 40,000 for the first time since October 17, 2022. The BSE companies erased market cap of Rs 4 lakh crore. This was the biggest 1-day fall in last one month.

Adani Group stocks recorded worst day in 2 weeks, where market cap dropped by Rs 51,000 crore on Wednesday.

The Nifty Bank slipped 678 points to 39,996 and midcap index dragged by 346 points to 30,211. Financials remained a major drag on market. All Nifty Bank constituents were lower.

Reliance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI and Infosys dragged Nifty the most. Pharma stocks witnessed buying in a weak session. Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark were the top gainers. Voltas surged for third straight day as brokerages turned positive ahead of peak summer. Market breadth was firmly in favour of declines, with advance-decline ratio standing at 1:5.

As many as 29 stocks in the Sensex ended in the red. Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser on the Sensex chart, shedding nearly 3 percent.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, overnight slump in the US markets shook the Indian stocks badly as heavy selling across the board saw Sensex crash nearly 1,000 points and plunge below the crucial 60,000 mark.

"Markets were already range-bound with a negative bias in the last few sessions and today's sharp fall could further accentuate the pressing concerns of rising interest rate going ahead, higher inflation, and slowing global growth," he said.