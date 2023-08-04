Market at close | Investors gain Rs 1.8 lakh crore on Friday, Nifty 50 falls for second consecutive week

The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel. While the losing stocks were SBI, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, NTPC and Maruti.

The Indian stock market snapped a three-day losing streak today on Friday. The BSE Sensex surged by 481 points, closing at 65,721, while the Nifty 50 index gained 135 points to reach 19,517.

The banking sector displayed remarkable resilience, with the Nifty Bank posting a gain of 366 points to settle at 44,880. Meanwhile, the Midcap Index also witnessed a positive trend, closing with a significant gain of 304 points at 37,631.

The top gaining stocks on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel. While the losing stocks were SBI, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, NTPC and Maruti.

Despite the market's positive momentum, State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the top loser among Nifty 50 companies due to its Q1 earnings largely falling below analysts' estimates. This performance sent ripples through the financial sector.

In the automobile industry, the 2-wheeler stocks faced a setback. Bajaj Auto emerged as the top loser. Similarly, Eicher Motors struggled to maintain its opening gains despite robust earnings, witnessing a 4 percent decline from its peak.

Despite the day's positive trend, the market marked its second consecutive week of decline. Key indices BSE Sensex, Nifty 50, and Nifty Bank posted losses of 1 percent each.

Notably, the midcap sector displayed relative outperformance, with the Midcap Index recording a gain of 1 percent for the week.

The IT and Pharma sectors emerged as the frontrunners in terms of gains, while Realty and PSU Banks faced the most significant losses.

Among individual companies, Hero, SBI, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, and Bajaj Auto were among the top Nifty losers for the week.

