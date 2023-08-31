Market at close | Indices end lower on expiry day, Nifty 50 posts F&O series loss for first time since March

The market concluded the trading session today with losses, marked by fluctuating movements on the backdrop of series expiry day. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 both experienced minor cuts, while the Midcap Index managed to close in the green.

Share Market Live NSE

Despite its early momentum, the financial sector weighed heavily on the market, with the Nifty Bank slipping by 0.5 percent. The BSE Sensex witnessed a decline of 256 points, closing at 64,831, while the Nifty 50 recorded a 94-point fall, closing at 19,254.

In specific sectors, the Nifty Bank slipped by 243 points to 43,989, whereas the Midcap Index showed resilience, rising by 41 points to 39,119. The last hour of trading saw a sharp movement in MSCI-related stocks due to adjustments.

The biggest losers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries, while gainers were Jio Financial Services, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, HDFC Life, Titan Company and Hindalco Industries.

Series overview: Nifty records first loss since March

During this series, Nifty posted its first losses since March, marking a decline of 2 percent. The Nifty Midcap Index managed to rise by 5 percent, contrasting with the Nifty Bank, which saw a 4 percent slip throughout the August series.

Top Nifty gainers included Tech Mahindra, NTPC, M&M, Cipla, L&T Infotech, and Infosys. On the flip side, BPCL, SBI, Britannia, Bajaj Finserv, and Apollo Hospitals emerged as the top Nifty losers.

Among midcap stocks, Vedanta, HPCL, Cummins, IOC, Alkem, and City Union Bank faced the most significant losses. On the brighter side, Indiabulls Housing, Escorts, REC, and Birlasoft showcased strong performance in the midcap category.