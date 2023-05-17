English
Market at close | Indices end lower, Nifty 50 closes at lowest since May 8 dragged by financials, IT shares

By Nishtha Pandey  May 17, 2023 4:53:21 PM IST (Updated)

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Hero Motocorp, ITC, Indusland Bank, UPL and Bharti Airtel. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Kotak Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, TCS and HCL Tech. 

Indian stock market ended in red on Wednesday's session. BSE Sensex fell  372 points to 61,561 and Nifty 50 105 points to 18,182. Nifty Bank fell 105 points to 43,699 and midcap index 30 points to 32,763.

Shares of LIC Housing declined 6 percent as disbursals slipped both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.
X