homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex and Nifty gain for 3rd consecutive session close near 1 month high

Market at close | Sensex and Nifty gain for 3rd consecutive session close near 1 month high

1 Min(s) Read

By Nishtha Pandey  Feb 16, 2023 3:57:18 PM IST (Updated)

Tech Mahindra, which ended over five percent higher, were the top Nifty gainers. BPCL, which declined over one percent, was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Thursday's session near day's low. While broader market indices outperformed. Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended around one percent higher.

Recommended Articles

View All

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework

Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting

Feb 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Nifty closed at over 18000 meanwhile BSE Sensex ended 44 points  higher than its previous close.
In terms of sectoral indices Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank underperformed while Nifty IT ended the trade over one percent higher.  All sectoral indices, barring Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Bank ended in green. 25 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains. ONGC and Tech Mahindra, which ended over five percent higher, were the top Nifty gainers.
BPCL, which declined over one percent, was the top Nifty 50 loser.
Also read: Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 near day&#8217;s low, BPCL top laggard
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 3:30 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Closing Bell

Previous Article

Share Market Highlights: Sensex and Nifty 50 end near one-month high led by IT stocks

Next Article

Defence stocks in the green after Aero India pacts