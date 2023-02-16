Market at close | Sensex and Nifty gain for 3rd consecutive session close near 1 month high

Tech Mahindra, which ended over five percent higher, were the top Nifty gainers. BPCL, which declined over one percent, was the top Nifty 50 loser.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE 50 ended Thursday's session near day's low. While broader market indices outperformed. Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 ended around one percent higher.
Nifty closed at over 18000 meanwhile BSE Sensex ended 44 points higher than its previous close.
In terms of sectoral indices Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank underperformed while Nifty IT ended the trade over one percent higher. All sectoral indices, barring Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Bank ended in green. 25 constituents in the Nifty 50 basket ended with gains. ONGC and Tech Mahindra, which ended over five percent higher, were the top Nifty gainers.
BPCL, which declined over one percent, was the top Nifty 50 loser.
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 3:30 PM IST
