Market at close | Weekly options expiry leaves investors poorer by Rs 1 lakh crore

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) commentary following its policy decision triggered a steep decline in the financial markets, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessing significant drops. The BSE Sensex fell by 308 points to close at 65,688, while the Nifty 50 slipped by 89 points to end at 19,543. Weekly options expiry left the investors poorer by Rs 1 lakh crore.

The banking sector bore the brunt of this downward trend, with the Nifty Bank plummeting by 339 points to settle at 44,542. The midcap index also took a hit, losing 29 points to finish the session at 38,008.

Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries and Apollo Hospitals are among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Titan Company and ONGC.

Except metal and power, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with FMCG and PSU Bank down nearly 1 percent each, while capital goods, healthcare down 0.5 percent each.

All banks, except for IndusInd and SBI, concluded the trading day with losses. The dip in banking stocks was primarily attributed to the RBI's announcement concerning the Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (ICRR), a move that caught investors off guard. Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top loser among the banks.

Prominent players such as HDFC Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed significantly to the market decline. However, the sharp fall was cushioned to some extent by the support from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which helped maintain stability in the Nifty.

The approval of the Zee-Sony merger by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) set off a surge in the stock's value, a gain of up to 20 percent. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (Zee Ent) witnessed its most substantial single-day gain in almost two years, closing the session with a remarkable 17 percent increase.

Granules, a pharmaceutical company, saw further decline due to a cautious outlook, leading to a more than 6 percent drop in its stock value. Similarly, Pidilite Industries reported earnings that were in line with expectations but concluded the day with a 3 percent lower stock value.

Max Financial Services experienced a boost after Axis Bank acquired a stake in the company, resulting in an 8 percent rise in its stock price. Trent, riding the wave of strong financial results, continued its upward trajectory from the previous day, ending at a record high.

Conversely, the paints sector faced pressure due to intensifying competition, causing Asian Paints to fall by 3 percent. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) basket witnessed a lower close as inflation estimates were revised upwards. ITC and Britannia both saw a decline of 2 percent each.