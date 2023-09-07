Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 surge in the last-hour, close at over one-month high

1 Min Read
The Indian stock market witnessed a robust surge in the last hour of trading, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 reaching over one-month highs. Financial stocks and select IT companies played a pivotal role in leading this recovery, with HDFC and ICICI emerging as the top contributors to the gains.
The Sensex climbed 385 points, closing at 66,266, while the Nifty rose by 116 points to end at 19,727. The Nifty Bank index gained 469 points, reaching 44,878, and the Midcap Index surged by 310 points to close at 40,594.
Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while losers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma and Infosys.
Among sectors, except FMCG and pharma, all other indices are trading in the green with bank, capital goods, PSU Bank, power and realty up 1-2 percent.
(Will be updated)
