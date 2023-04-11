Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 rise for seventh straight session to close at a one-month high

The market breadth favored advances, with NSE advance-decline ratio of 2:1, indicating a gain in 2 stocks against a fall in 1. BSE companies gained a market cap of more than Rs 1,30 lakh cr, highlighting the overall bullish sentiment of the market.

BSE Sensex rose 311 points and closed at 60,158 while Nifty 50 climbed 98 points and closed at 17,222.

The Nifty Bank index surged 532 points to close at 41,367, while the Midcap index climbed 153 points to end at 30,624. The financial sector was the top-performing sector of the day, led by Kotak Bank, which surged 5 percent on the back of expectations of an increase in its weightage in the upcoming MSCI review in May as the latest shareholding indicates an increase in FPI headroom to more than 25 percent. Most of the Nifty Bank constituents closed in the green, boosting the overall market sentiment.

ITC, the leading FMCG player, continued its positive momentum and closed at a 52-week high. However, the IT sector faced selling pressure ahead of the earnings of TCS and Infosys, with the Nifty IT index being the top losing index of the day. ABB, the Swiss engineering giant, fell nearly 4 percent following a downgrade by Kotak Securities. Delta Corp, the gaming and hospitality company, closed with 3 percent cuts ahead of its March quarter earnings.

Among the midcap stocks, Navin Fluorine and Torrent Power were the top gainers with a gain of 5 percent each. Meanwhile, Berger Paints, MCX, Indus Towers, UBL, and Granules were the top losers in the midcap space. CONCOR, the container logistics company, closed with a gain of 2 percent on a brokerage upgrade.