Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 post biggest single-day fall in two months, HDFC twins fall over 5% each

The top losers on Nifty 50 were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Indusland Bank, Hindalco and Tata Steel while the top gainers were Titan, Maruti, Ultratech Cement and Nestle.

Indian shares ended Friday's trading session with losses dragged by Nifty Bank. BSE Sensex ended down 694.96 points at 61,054 and Nifty 50 ended down by 186.80 points at 18,069.

All sectoral indices except Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables ended in red. Nifty Bank shed the most declining over 2 percent.

"HDFC twins were major losers today, dragging benchmark and Banking indices down. The majority of the sectors ended in red. Despite weak global markets, Indian equities remained resilient on the back of positive economic data, Healthy Q4FY23 results, and FIIs turning net buyers. FIIs bought more than Rs10k in the last six trading sessions. After the sharp rise in the last few days, Nifty is now consolidating around 18,000-18,200 zones. While the overall market structure remains positive, expect Nifty to consolidate in the near term on the back of subdued global cues and profit booking in index heavyweights. Next week market would also take cues from inflation, state election outcome and ongoing earning season," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

