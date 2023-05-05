Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 post biggest single-day fall in two months, HDFC twins fall over 5% each

2 Min(s) Read
The top losers on Nifty 50 were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Indusland Bank, Hindalco and Tata Steel while the top gainers were Titan, Maruti, Ultratech Cement and Nestle.
Indian shares ended Friday's trading session with losses dragged by Nifty Bank. BSE Sensex ended down 694.96 points at 61,054 and Nifty 50 ended down by 186.80 points at 18,069.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
All sectoral indices except Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables ended in red. Nifty Bank shed the most declining over 2 percent.
The top losers on Nifty 50 were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Indusland Bank, Hindalco and Tata Steel while the top gainers were Titan, Maruti, Ultratech Cement and Nestle.