Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second straight session, broader indices outperform

homemarket NewsMarket at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for second straight session, broader indices outperform

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 18, 2023 3:45:25 PM IST (Published)

Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals were the top losers on Nifty 50 while the top gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed Tuesday's volatile session with minor cuts.  while broader Index outperformed.

All 10 stocks in the Adani Enterprise,  ended with cuts where Ambuja Cement fell more than 2 percent.
Among sectoral indices Nifty Media and Nifty IT rose the most .
(Will be updated)
