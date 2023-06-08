Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day recovery, snap 4-day gaining streak

Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals were among the top losers on the Nifty 50, while gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and Larsen and Toubro.

The Indian stock market witnessed a reversal of fortunes as it failed to sustain its intra-day recovery, putting an end to its four-day winning streak. The benchmark Sensex tumbled by 294 points to reach 62,849, while the Nifty 50 declined by 92 points to settle at 18,635.

The Nifty Bank index took a hit, slipping by 280 points to reach 43,995, and the Midcap Index also faced a setback, dropping by 190 points to settle at 34,200.

Both the frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 experienced a decline of 0.5 percent. The market breadth favored declines, as 39 out of the 40 Nifty stocks closed lower.

Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals were among the top losers on the Nifty 50, while gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and Larsen and Toubro.

In a move that impacted the market, the government is expected to encourage oil marketing companies to reduce fuel prices. Consequently, stocks of these companies fell by up to 4 percent.

On a positive note, JSW Steel witnessed a rise of nearly 3% following positive commentary from Sajjan Jindal, while Larsen & Toubro (L&T) experienced a surge of over 1 percent as the company announced the record date for dividend distribution.

Dixon Tech continued its upward momentum, with the stock reaching a six-month high. Meanwhile, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw a 6 percent rise this week as the company plans to shift to a new trading platform.

However, IEX (Indian Energy Exchange) faced a setback, with a decline of up to 9% due to reports regarding market coupling for power exchanges.

Stocks of the Adani Group came under pressure, with nine out of ten stocks closing in the red. Cement stocks also slipped following reports of price cuts, with India Cements emerging as the top loser.

Paytm stock witnessed a 6 percent rise as Bank of America Securities upgraded the stock to "Buy" and raised the target price to 855.

On Thursday, BSE-listed companies collectively erased market capitalization of nearly Rs. 2 lakh crore.