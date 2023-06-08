CNBC TV18
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day recovery, snap 4-day gaining streak

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 8, 2023 3:49:33 PM IST (Published)

Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals were among the top losers on the Nifty 50, while gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and Larsen and Toubro. 

The Indian stock market witnessed a reversal of fortunes as it failed to sustain its intra-day recovery, putting an end to its four-day winning streak. The benchmark Sensex tumbled by 294 points to reach 62,849, while the Nifty 50 declined by 92 points to settle at 18,635.

The Nifty Bank index took a hit, slipping by 280 points to reach 43,995, and the Midcap Index also faced a setback, dropping by 190 points to settle at 34,200.
Both the frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 experienced a decline of 0.5 percent. The market breadth favored declines, as 39 out of the 40 Nifty stocks closed lower.
