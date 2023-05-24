English
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day recovery, close at day's low

By Nishtha Pandey  May 24, 2023 3:56:20 PM IST (Published)

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, Induslnd Bank and Titan. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Entertainment, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Indian stock market ended in red at day's low on Wednesday. BSE Sensex ended down 208 points to 61,774 and Nifty 50 ended down 63 points to 18,285.

Among sectors Nifty Metal shed the most declining over 1 percent. Nifty Pharma gained the most.
The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, Induslnd Bank and Titan.
